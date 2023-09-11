Keeping motorcyclists safe on the roads is a focus this week with more motorcycle traffic expected

Delaware Office of Highway Safety expects an increase in motorcycle traffic for Delmarva Bike Week, and is focusing on keeping motorcyclists safe on the roads.

The Office of Highway Safety is working with the Division of Motor Vehicles and Delaware State Police on a high visibility enforcement during the week.

They’re also reminding all drivers that everyone has a right to the road, and all drivers should follow safe riding and driving practices.

The high visibility enforcement will run September 14th through September 17th.

Office of Highway Safety Community Relations Officer Meghan Niddrie says there are other tips for drivers.

"Make sure that they're following posted speed limits - they are there for a reason - make sure that you're following the traffic signs, stop completely at stop signs, making sure that you're looking left, looking right, look left again. Just take your time and really make sure that you're paying attention. Don't drive distracted. Don't speed obviously. Always drive sober too."

The most common motorcyclist fatalities are motorists turning left into the path of a motorcycle, motorcyclists speeding, and impaired driving.

Niddrie has additional advice for drivers.

"A lot of things motorists can do to look out for motorcyclists is when you're stopped to lean forward in your car and make sure you look twice because motorcycles are smaller size so they can be harder to see. Just be patient and take your time and make sure you're really paying attention at those intersections before you take off."

Last year there were 219 crashes involving motorcyclists with 22 fatalities. As of September 6 this year, there have been 11 motorcyclist fatalities, and in 64% of those cases helmets were not worn.

For more on motorcycle and overall driving safety you can go to ArrivealiveDE.com.