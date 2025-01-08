DMV to outsource commercial driver license exams

The Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles will enlist third-party organizations to carry out commercial driver license exams.

The DMV is accepting applications from organizations now and will continue indefinitely for companies wanting to conduct exams.

CDL exams are currently offered at no cost by the DMV, but once the new plan is in action, the organizations will be able to charge fees for testing and licensing. The DMV will not regulate those rates.

DMV chief of driver services Caleb Vicks said they’re turning to third parties in part because of long wait times. Wait times have improved recently, but Vicks said they can still be faster than the current one to three week wait.

“The demand for drivers is strong out there, and any opportunity that we can find to be able to deliver those drivers to the industry, the better for it.”

Drivers have to wait 14 days to take the CDL exam after passing a knowledge exam. Vicks said ideally, drivers will be able to get their CDL license exactly two weeks after their knowledge exam.

Vicks added safety remains a top priority.

“We don't just sign off on them and then leave them. We will have routine audits of these organizations, and that's required under federal guidelines… As they become third party organizations and they are operating conducting our CDL exams, [...] they will continue to adhere to the requirements that are set forth by the the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, as well as our state requirements.”

The Department of Education piloted the program and has been operating as a third party organization since December 2023. Vicks expects DelDOT might partner with the DMV as well to conduct the skills exams.

Vicks adds the door is open to state agencies, CDL schools and mom and pop shops looking to jump into the field and help shorten wait times.

Those involved with organizations wanting to conduct CDL exams can find more information at dmv.de.gov/thirdpartycdltesting.