The final phase of the deck overlay project at the Delaware Memorial Bridge starts next week

The third and final phase of a major Delaware Memorial Bridge rehab project begins next week.

During construction, the two right lanes of the New Jersey bound span will be closed until right before Thanksgiving.

There will be three lanes available in each direction with the two left lanes heading into New Jersey open, as well as a bypass lane going north on the Delaware bound span of the bridge.

The other three lanes going south will remain open during the construction.

From Monday night September 4th and through the 8th crews will establish the bypass lane on the Delaware bound span. That will force closure of the two left Delaware bound lanes from 9 pm to 6 am, with a third lane closed from 10 pm to 6 am.

When the bypass lane opens it will only accommodate cars headed for the New Jersey Turnpike.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority warns traffic congestion may still occur during rush hour periods and peak weekend travel times, but this plan is designed to minimize traffic issues.

For more information and updates on the project you can sign up for text alerts at bridgealerts.com.