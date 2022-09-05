Major construction project begins on Delaware Memorial Bridge

With the Labor Day holiday weekend over that means it’s construction time on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The deck overlay project begins next week, but this week, preparations for phase one are underway

The Delaware River and Bay Authority’s Jim Salmon explains why.

"We're going to be working on preparing to create the bypass lane on the Delaware bounce span that will be used for traffic bound for the New Jersey Turnpike and US Route 40," said Salmon.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority’s Jim Salmon details some of the night closures to expect.

"Continuing through September 9th construction crews will be working to establish the bypass lane on the Delaware bound bridge,” said Salmon. “The two left lanes heading to Delaware will be closed at night from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and crews will also be taking the third lane at 10:00 at night to 6:00 a.m. in the morning."

Salmon notes during that work period overnight only one lane will be open coming into Delaware.

Once the construction is fully underway, the plan is to have three lanes going in each direction to help traffic flow, but congestion is expected during peak travel times.

This first phase of the construction is set to continue until November 22.

For more updates, including signing up for text alerts on the construction and more information on the project just go to bridgealerts.com.