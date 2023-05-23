The latest round of construction work on the Delaware Memorial Bridge will be completed this weekend

The second phase of construction work on the Delaware Memorial Bridge is on schedule to be completed this week.

The second phase which started at the beginning of February was scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day weekend, and that will happen with some finishing touches.

The concrete barriers on the Delaware bound span that’s been a bypass lane to New Jersey will be removed, and DRBA spokesperson Jim Salmon explains what else has to be done prior to this weekend.

"Also doing some lane striping and miscellaneous concrete finishing work on the two lanes heading in the northbound direction into New Jersey related to the new concrete that was put down,” said Salmon. “Once these things are done we should have everything open by Thursday morning."

There will be lane closures on the Delaware span from 10pm-to-6am to remove the concrete barriers, while closures will take place from 9am-to-3pm on the NJ bound span for line striping and concrete work.

Since February three lanes have been open in each direction as work has been done on the New Jersey span of the bridge replacing the old deck slabs with an Ultra High-Performance Concrete on the two left lanes.

The first phase included the Ultra High-Performance Concrete on the two right lanes from the Delaware-side to the mid-span of the bridge.

Salmon says the third phase will start in September.

"Just after Labor Day and continue just before Thanksgiving holiday. At that point we're looking at completing the last quarter of the project that encompasses from mid-span of Delaware Memorial Bridge into New Jersey for the right two lanes," said Salmon.

Salmon notes while work is done on the third phase, traffic will be open for three lanes in both directions just like the first two phases.

For more information on the construction work at the Delaware Memorial Bridge just go to bridgealerts.com.