More construction and lane closures will be coming to the Delaware Memorial Bridge

The next phase of a major construction project on the Delaware Memorial Bridge begins early next month.

Phase 2 of the project to rehabilitate the driving surface on the New Jersey-bound span gets started February 1st with nighttime lane closures on the Delaware bound span to create a bypass lane.

Work on the bypass lane will be done during the overnight hours through February 4th with the two left lanes heading to Delaware close from 9 pm to 6 am and a third lane closed from 10 pm to 6 am.

Once crews have the bypass lane up on the Delaware bound span, then work will shift to the New Jersey bound span. That will close the two left lanes on that north-bound span until May 25th.

The project is removing the top two inches of the existing deck slabs and replacing them with an Ultra High-Performance Concrete overlay on the span.

The right lanes on the Delaware side are already done. The right lanes on the New Jersey side is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority is trying to minimize traffic disruption during the construction, but delays are expected

During construction, three lanes will be open going in each direction. For more information on the project go to bridgealerts.com.