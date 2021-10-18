-
The Delaware Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust convicts a former Dewey Beach police officer for an assault he lied about. In 2019, then Dewey…
The state has secured $50 million to handle PFAS contamination in Delaware under a settlement with companies associated with production of the toxic…
Delaware joins a group of states suing Google.Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office announced the lawsuit Thursday.It alleges the tech giant is…
The Delaware Department of Justice says the shooting death of a Pennsylvania fugitive by police officers last year was not a crime.Police shot and killed…
A teen charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following a scuffle at a protest in Wilmington last September will not be prosecuted,…
The state Department of Justice asked lawmakers on the Joint Finance Committee to help expand the scope of its operations last week.Attorney General Kathy…
Delaware is receiving its first payout from legal action taken in response to the national opioid crisis. Delaware is among states involved in a…
Manufactured home owners in Delaware can now qualify for free legal representation. A 2018 statute reallocates 50 cents from the annual $2.50 fee the…
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings addressed voters’ rights and safety Tuesday afternoon as voting continued across the First State. She reminds…
The Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ) takes a step toward combating corrupt LLCs incorporated in the First State.The state DOJ recently announced a…