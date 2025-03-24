Physical education teacher faces 17 felony charges for allegedly sexually soliciting a student

A physical education teacher is arrested in New Castle County for allegedly sexually soliciting a student.

An investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force – a law enforcement group led by the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police – led to the arrest of Ricardo Vila Monday morning.

Vila is a 39-year-old physical education teacher at George Read Middle School, and he faces 17 felony charges.

The charges are based on alleged sexually explicit text messages and social media messages he exchanged with an 8th grade student at George Read Middle School.

He faces six counts each of sexual solicitation of a child and promoting sexual solicitation of a child and two counts of obscenity.

Vila also faces one count each of enticement for purposes of sexual contact, sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust in the second degree and dangerous crime against a child.

While investigators are not currently aware of other victims, the state is seeking any information about this case since Vila’s work brought him into regular contact with children.

In a statement, Attorney General Kathy Jennings says child predators are a priority, and they will be found, charged without compromise and brought to justice.

She adds parents deserve to trust their children are safe at school.