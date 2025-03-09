DOJ opens claim window for former residents of recidivist landlord A.J. Pokorny’s properties

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened up a 60-day claim window until the end of April that allows former tenants of delinquent landlord A.J. Pokorny to receive financial compensation.

The $125,000 in restitution funds is specifically for tenants displaced by the May 2022 wall collapse at Pokorny’s North Adams Street properties, which left several residents homeless.

The settlement also requires Pokorny to sell all of his Delaware rental properties and leave the apartment management business within 30 months — he will be subject to a suspended judgement of an additional $600,000 if he fails to abide by the agreement.

DOJ Spokesperson Mat Marshall explains the department is aware of roughly 40 residents affected by the collapse, but anyone not captured by the investigation who can prove residency is encouraged to fill out the form.

“It is a fairly simple and straightforward process that for qualifying and eligible tenants of the building could mean thousands of dollars going back to them for the hardship that they suffered and the displacement that they experienced," Marshall said.

In order to be eligible for compensation, former residents must have lived in the North Adams Street properties on May 16, 2022, complete and sign a claim form affirming their tenancy and return the form to DOJ by the April 29 deadline.

Residents of the properties who were not involved in the investigation but were affected by the collapse are encouraged to reach out to Special Investigator Robert Schreiber no later than March 31 at (302) 683-8817 or Robert.Schreiber@delaware.gov