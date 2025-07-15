Del. and 24 other states, D.C. sue Trump administration over $6.8 billion education funding freeze

Delaware, 24 other states and Washington D.C. are suing the Trump administration for freezing $6.8 billion in education grants prior to the start of the upcoming school year.

The funding has long been used by states to carry out various education services, including programming for English learners, improving effective classroom instruction and school conditions and for adult education and workforce development efforts.

The Trump administration notified states they would no longer be receiving the pre-approved funds on June 30 – Delaware was poised to receive around $26.6 million this year.

The Delaware Department of Justice says this funding freeze has thrown fiscal plans for the upcoming academic year into “chaos.”

The department says essential summer school and afterschool programs are already being impacted and that the freeze is also wreaking havoc on key teacher training programs.

“Whether it’s attacking children in afterschool programs, depriving HIV/AIDS patients around the world of lifesaving care, or kicking millions off of Medicaid, the inhumanity of this Administration is profound," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. "We have fought for - and will continue to fight for - the health and safety and wellbeing of Delawareans and stand up for those who need us most.”

Jennings and other attorneys general argue the Trump administration’s actions violate federal funding statutes, administrative procedures and the U.S. Constitution.

“Congress approved the funds, and the President signed them in to law because our students need and deserve vital support,” Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten said in a statement. “Denying the funds to our students is reckless and irresponsible. We are grateful to Attorney General Jennings for taking on another fight on behalf of our children. Delaware leaders are united in our determination to provide our students with the support they deserve.”

The coalition of states are asking the Court to declare the funding freeze unlawful and block any attempts to withhold or delay the funding.