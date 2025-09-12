Man charged in DUI-related crash at local school worked for Delaware DOJ

A Delaware Department of Justice is arrested for driving under the influence and injuring multiple people at St. Georges Tech High School.

Delaware State Police say 45-year-old Andrew Naylor was driving erratically in the wrong direction through the school parking lot Tuesday afternoon around 3.

Naylor – who worked in the DOJ’s Civil Division – drove into three vehicles injuring two people – a 55-year-old Delaware City woman and a 42-year-old Middletown man.

Both were taken to the hospital, the woman for non-life-threatening injuries and the man with serious injuries.

A 45-year-old Townsend man declined medical treatment at the scene.

When the School Resource Officer located Naylor in the vehicle he reported there was an odor of alcoholic beverages, and later multiple alcoholic beverage bottles were found inside the car.

The News Journal reports court records indicate a Preliminary Breath Test showed Naylor's blood alcohol level at 0.251 – that’s more than 3 times Delaware’s legal limit.

In a statement, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says Naylor is no longer employed at DOJ. She adds while she empathizes with addiction, she believes empathy must be balanced with accountability.

Naylor is charged with first degree vehicular assault - a felony - as well as second degree vehicular assault and driving under the influence of alcohol.