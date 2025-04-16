Delaware State Rep. Kevin Hensley pleads guilty to DUI charge and vehicular assault

This story has been updated with comments from House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown.

Republican State Rep. Kevin Hensley (R-Townsend) has entered a plea agreement to resolve charges from his 2024 drunk driving collision.

Rep. Hensley will have his driver’s license revoked for a year and serve probation while undergoing required DUI instruction and paying a $500 fine after pleading guilty to vehicular assault 3rd degree and driving under the influence.

His sentence includes a suspended 18-month prison sentence following an investigation led by the Delaware State Police.

"Drunk driving is dangerous and unacceptably common,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “No one has an excuse to get behind the wheel while under the influence; ever. It is a miracle no one was seriously injured or worse. I thank our prosecutors and the Delaware State Police for their excellent work in this case.”

The incident occurred just four days after being reelected to his Townsend-area seat on Nov. 9 last year. The representative exited the Valero gas station in Milford and entered the southbound lane of Route 1, crossing paths with another vehicle.

"I am deeply disappointed in the poor judgment I exercised on the evening of November 9, 2024. It served as a wake-up call to me and, as a result, I have chosen to make significant changes in my personal life, including entering a recovery program. I am humbled by the events of these past several months, while thankful for the recovery journey that I am now on," Rep. Hensley said in a statement.

The representative has a prior conviction for alcohol-related reckless driving from 2009, although under state law, a prior DUI must have occurred within ten years in order to be considered a second offense.

While Rep. Hensley and his adult daughter did not sustain any injuries, the driver of the other vehicle sustained lacerations and complained of chest pain following the crash.

The Delaware Department of Justice released a statement noting the victim passed away weeks later from a separate medical issue, attributed by the Medical Examiner to a stroke and brain tumor.

It is not yet clear if the House Ethics Committee will hold an official misconduct hearing on Hensley’s case.

"Today the Department of Justice announced that Rep. Kevin Hensley pleaded guilty to Vehicular Assault 3rd Degree and Driving Under the Influence for his involvement in a 2024 drunk driving collision. Like the rest of the public, this was my first time hearing this update," House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown (D-New Castle) said in a statement. "Although this incident occurred outside of Legislative Hall, we have a responsibility to the public to ensure accountability within our chamber, regardless of party affiliation. We are currently weighing our options to determine the most appropriate response."