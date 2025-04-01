Former Sussex Central High School principal arrested for theft, forgery and official misconduct

A former Sussex Central High School principal is arrested for official misconduct, theft and forgery related to falsified payments made to a staff member in the Indian River School District.

Judith Brittingham became principal in August 2023 following the firing of Bradley Layfield for sharing surveillance video of a student who was briefly exposed.

Brittingham resigned in June 2024 following an investigation into her relationship with a district paraprofessional, whom she is accused of having falsified overtime and mileage compensation payments for.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, she arranged to have the paraprofessional paid overtime for in-home tutoring services that were performed during school hours, which included 159 false overtime shifts resulting in over $15,000 of pay.

The falsified mileage reimbursement resulted in overpayment of around $600.

Investigators believe the reimbursement forms were submitted on behalf of the paraprofessional without his knowledge or consent.

Brittingham turned herself in on Wednesday, March 19 for official misconduct, theft and forgery — the Department of Justice reported her arrest Tuesday.

Andrew Davis, a former New Jersey school district superintendent, took over as principal of Sussex Central High School in August 2024.