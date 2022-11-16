Wilmington City Council moves closer to filling a vacant at-large seat

Wilmington City Council has a final candidate list to fill the vacancy in an at-large seat.

This vacancy is for the late Loretta Walsh’s seat. Walsh resigned from Wilmington City Council in September before passing away last month.

Council accepted letters of application for the seat from city residents who were interested and are Democrats.

The application period ended last week, and 16 candidates qualified to fill the seat after a Department of Elections verification. The list includes former At-Large Councilman Sam Guy. It also includes 6 candidates that sought to fill the late Rysheema Dixon’s at-large seat earlier this year before Albert Mills was picked.

Council President Trippi Congo says the next step is meeting with the candidates.

"So now we have to interview them, and as a council we'll decide who we think will be the best fit for the community."

Congo says the full council will meet right after the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We're having a meeting on November 28th - a Committee of the Whole meeting - to conduct the interviews, and then on December 1st of that week we will introduce a person that we feel should be in that at-large seat," said Congo.

Wilmington City Council will have to go through this process again to fill the seat left empty following Councilwoman Linda Gray’s death this week.

Congo expects the announcement seeking candidates for that 1st District seat to come soon - with hopes of filling it in January or February.