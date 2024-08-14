Voter registration deadline is Saturday

The voter registration deadline for Delaware’s Primary Election is this weekend.

Delaware residents who are not registered to vote, but want to vote in the September 10th primary have to register prior to 11:59 p.m. Saturday August 17 to be eligible.

Only Delaware voters registered with the Democratic and Republican parties may vote in their party’s primary election.

There are some registered voters without any affiliation that can vote in the primary, and they’re listed as no-party AVR voters who registered automatically at the DMV.

"Those voters are the only voters who can change their party now through the primary election day at an early voting site or polling place or online in order to vote in the primary election," said Cathleen Hartsky-Carter, community relations officer for the Delaware Department of Elections.

You can register to vote in Delaware if you’re a United States citizen and a resident of Delaware and will be 18 on or before the date of the next General Election, November 5, 2024.

Cathleen Hartsky-Carter explains how to register.

"The most convenient way for voters is to go on to our online portal which is ivote.de.gov. And it's important that they have their state of Delaware driver's license or state ID when they do register there because that information is used to pull their signature over so that it's a fully online process," said Hartsky-Carter.

You can also register by downloading and printing a form to take into the Dept. of Elections, or mail it as long as it's postmarked by Saturday.

You can also register in person at the Dept. of Elections offices in Wilmington, Dover or Georgetown, they’re open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday.