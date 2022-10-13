Dept. of Elections helping residents register to vote prior to Saturday night's deadline

The Delaware Supreme Court recently struck down same day voter registration, prompting the Department of Elections to take steps to make sure Delawareans are aware of deadlines and how to register.

The deadline to register to vote is this Saturday at 11:59pm, and the state is making sure those who need to register have multiple options to do so.

The Department of Elections has held voter registration events leading up to Saturday’s deadline to make sure voters are registered.

Also, residents can register at Department of Election offices statewide Saturday, the final day to register, from 9am until 3pm.

And the department’s Cathleen Hartsky-Carter says there’s another easy way to register.

"The most convenient way we think for voters to register to vote is at our online portal ivote.de.gov. We suggest that they have their state of Delaware driver's license or state ID out in their hand when they're filling out that form because it'll make the process a lot quicker," said Hartsky-Carter.

Hartsky-Carter adds they are seeing increased voter registration, but that is typical before a general election.

She says they are working hard to make sure residents know about the deadline.

"Of course it's very important to just get the message out for those who might be confused and definitely need to know that the voter registration is coming up this Saturday,” said Hartsky-Carter. “So that's been a challenge, but we've had voter registration events."

Hartsky-Carter notes the change from the primary – when you could register on Election day - necessitated an added push to inform people about the registration deadline and their options to register.