© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Dept. of Elections helping residents register to vote prior to Saturday night's deadline

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT
Vote_sign.png
Sophia Schmidt
/
Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Supreme Court recently struck down same day voter registration, prompting the Department of Elections to take steps to make sure Delawareans are aware of deadlines and how to register.

The deadline to register to vote is this Saturday at 11:59pm, and the state is making sure those who need to register have multiple options to do so.

The Department of Elections has held voter registration events leading up to Saturday’s deadline to make sure voters are registered.

Also, residents can register at Department of Election offices statewide Saturday, the final day to register, from 9am until 3pm.

And the department’s Cathleen Hartsky-Carter says there’s another easy way to register.

"The most convenient way we think for voters to register to vote is at our online portal ivote.de.gov. We suggest that they have their state of Delaware driver's license or state ID out in their hand when they're filling out that form because it'll make the process a lot quicker," said Hartsky-Carter.

Hartsky-Carter adds they are seeing increased voter registration, but that is typical before a general election.

She says they are working hard to make sure residents know about the deadline.

"Of course it's very important to just get the message out for those who might be confused and definitely need to know that the voter registration is coming up this Saturday,” said Hartsky-Carter. “So that's been a challenge, but we've had voter registration events."

Hartsky-Carter notes the change from the primary – when you could register on Election day - necessitated an added push to inform people about the registration deadline and their options to register.

Tags
Politics & Government Voter registrationRegister to voteDelaware Department of ElectionsDelaware Supreme Court2022 ElectionElection 2022
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry