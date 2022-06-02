AG Kathy Jennings begins run for a second term

Attorney General Kathy Jennings is seeking re-election.

Jennings officially filed re-election paperwork with the Department of Elections Wednesday.

Jennings – a Democrat - was elected Attorney General in 2018.

“I first decided to run, because I wanted to take on the tough fights facing our state,” said Jennings. “We’ve done so much: held opioid manufacturers accountable, combatted violent crime, and pushed a host of new laws to make our system more fair and equal. I’m so proud of what we have accomplished, but we still have more to do.”

Jennings points to maintaining a high conviction rate against gun offenders and increasing bail guidelines against violent offenders, and establishing a permanent Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust.

She also touts securing settlements with nearly a quarter-billion dollars in potential value following successful actions against opioid manufacturers and distributors and chemical companies associated with release of “forever chemicals.”

She also points to defeating a GOP lawsuit that sought to invalidate 80,000 cast ballots as one of her accomplishments.

But she admits there’s more to do - prompting her decision to seek another term.

Jennings’ first term also featured her office pursuing a high-profile public corruption case against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness. That trial was slated to start in New Castle County this week - but venue questions led to the AG’s office to seek a new indictment that would send the case to Kent County.

Former gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray has filed for the Republican nomination, and David Rogers has filed for the Libertarian nomination for Attorney General.