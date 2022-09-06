Department of Elections excited with early voting results

Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary.

Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.

Cathleen Hartsky-Carter is the Community Relations Officer for the Delaware Dept. of Elections, and she says there’s been a good response in numbers of voters and their experience.

"We're continuing to see steady numbers of voters at the early voting sites throughout the state. There's been a total of 1,571 Delaware voters who have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote early. Now we've been contacted by Delaware voters, and they have expressed their delight on how easy and convenient this process has been for them," said Carter.

As of 2:30 pm Tuesday Sussex County has the most early voters - 798 early voters with 443 in New Castle County, and 330 in Kent County.

Carter says certain sites are seeing more traffic.

"The sites that seem to be the busiest are ones that seem like they're convenient for people to vote at, like on their way home from work,” said Carter. “We have voting sites in New Castle County at the Claymont Community Center and the Shipyard Shops on the Riverfront, and they seem to be particularly steady in the evening hours when people get off work."

Other locations that have seen the most voters in this period include Lewes Fire Department Station #2, Department of Elections-Kent County Office, and Frederica Senior Center.

Carter adds the Department of Elections is excited with the feedback it is getting from sites in each county during this early voting period.

If anyone has any questions about early voting, you can go to de.gov/evsites, or call one of the county election offices.

Early voting continues through Sunday from 7 am until 7 pm each day.