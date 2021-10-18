-
The second smallest species of deer on Earth can now be seen at the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington. Two Southern Pudu rom the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens…
2020 has been a challenging year, especially for Delaware's visitor attractions.One attraction fought through setbacks and ever-changing guidelines to…
Wilmington's Brandywine Zoo has some new residents.The Zoo's Madagascar exhibit opens to the public Friday.The exhibit includes a male and female Crowned…
The 115-year-old zoo in Wilmington hopes to bring in sloths, flamingos and Southern Pudus, the world’s smallest type of deer— if it can raise the money.…
The Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington has several new animals on display this season. The additions are part of the zoo’s multi-million dollar master plan.The…
During a drug bust at a home in South Coatesville, Pennsylvania, law enforcement officials found an alligator living in a kitchen. That alligator now…
The Brandywine Zoo is closed through the end of February for construction.The work marks the start of the Wilmington zoo’s $13 million master plan.…
One of Delaware’s most beloved animals will get a new home in New York City next year.Zhanna, an orange and black Amur tiger from Siberia, came to the…
Animal lovers will join tigers, geckos and sloths in raising money for the Brandywine Zoo. The annual Brew at the Zoo is the Brandywine’s largest…
Wilmington’s Brandywine Zoo has the renewed stamp of approval from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Marketing Director Jennifer Lynch, said after a…