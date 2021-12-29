New Year's Eve celebrations for kids scrapped due to COVID surge

Rising COVID cases are putting a damper on plans to give children a chance to get in the New Year’s spirit.

Both the Brandywine Zoo and Delaware Children’s Museum canceled afternoon events Friday that planned to allow kids to ring in the new year in a special way.

The zoo was going to celebrate at noon with a sparkling cider toast. That sold-out event is now off - and ticket holders are asked to email events@brandywinezoo.org for refunds.

The museum had planned a series of four top-of-the hour confetti countdowns from 11 am to 2 pm featuring the band We Kids Rock performing alongside the museum’s regular programming.

Now, the museum will be closed tomorrow and reopen on New Year’s Day, January 1st.

These are the latest local events to be scuttled by the latest COVID surge.

The Grand, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra and OperaDelaware announced last week they postponed their planned New Year’s Eve concert. That is expected to be rescheduled some time in 2022.