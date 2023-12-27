New Year's Eve in Delaware provides plenty of options for everyone

There’s no shortage of New Year’s Eve events in Delaware as we ring out 2023 and welcome 2024.

While many bars and restaurants have ticketed events, there are some free offerings in the state.

The Wilmington Riverfront hosts a fireworks show over the Christina River and Wilmington skyline starting at 9 PM, - along with the Holiday Magic lightshow along the Riverwalk.

In New Castle County, there’s also a fireworks show at Delaware Park beginning at 10pm New Year’s Eve.

While Dewey Beach is known for its nightlife, and many bars there have paid events, Town Manager Bill Zolper says there are other options that won’t cost anything.

"We also have midnight fireworks that'll go off on the Bay. That's not sponsored by the town, but sponsored by one of the local bars and it's out on the bay and that'll be at midnight on New Year's Eve,” said Zolper. “We also have the Dewey Drop which takes place on New Orleans Street on the ocean side, and it's a huge screen a video screen that is lowered down by a crane and it's got all the highlights of Dewey Beach for the last year."

In Dover, New Year’s Eve is also the last night of the Gift of Lights show at the Dover Motor Speedway campgrounds.

While New Year’s Eve is all about the adults partying late into the night there are events for kids before the sun goes down.

The Delaware Children’s Museum once again hosts its Confetti Countdown - with three celebrations at 11 am, noon, and 1 p.m.

That event features performances from We Kids Rock and appearances from Pinky the Puppet. Museum admission is required.

The Brandywine Zoo’s Noon Year’s Eve also returns. Lauren Barzcak is Curator of Education at the Brandywine Zoo.

"So it's a really great event for the whole family to come out to the zoo and have a really fun celebration. We'll have a big group countdown to noon and a toast to the new year. We'll have hot chocolate available at our snack bar. The event is outside so make sure to dress for the weather if you're planning on coming, but it'll take place on December 31st from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15," said Barzcak.

The event is free for zoo members and $5.00 for non-zoo members. Tickets can be purchased at the zoo’s website.

The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science will also have a celebration with a science-related ball drop. That event is from 10 am until noon and it features live bird presentations and other activities.

Regular admission into the museum is required for that event on Sunday.