The Brandywine Zoo re-accredited as it designs third phase of Master Plan

The Brandywine Zoo received re-accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The accreditation assures the zoo meets or exceeds professional standards, and increases eligibility for grants, permits participation in exchanges with other accredited zoos and aquariums for loan or breeding.

The Brandywine Zoo goes through the review process every five years.

It includes animal welfare and well-being, veterinary care, keeper training, safety for everyone at the zoo, educational programs, conservation efforts, and various business practices.

"The accreditation by the AZA is the standard for animal care in the United States and represents the highest standards that they can be set right now. So for us it's a big accomplishment. The zoo has been continuously accredited since 1986, and it's something that we're very proud of. We're the only AZA accredited animal care facility in the state of Delaware," said Zoo Director Brint Spencer.

The zoo is also in the middle of its Master Plan with an animal care center, interactive honey bee display, increased ADA accessibility, and new animal habitats completed.

The latest phase includes a new entryway and interactive flamingo exhibit.

"So this will be a really exciting exhibit for the zoo. It will be the first thing you see when you come into the facility,” said Spencer. “So, it's a big bang for us when people come in, and we're hoping to have an opportunity for the guests to be able to see the flamingos."

This phase is still under design, and there’s no timetable for its completion according to Spencer.