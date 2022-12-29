Plenty of options for the whole family on New Year's Eve in Delaware

New Year’s Eve will provide many family friendly activities as Delaware rings in 2023.

While restaurants and bars have their activities for adults, there will be some family-friendly options to celebrate on New Year’s Eve.

There will also be a fireworks show at Delaware Park, with families welcome to attend, but you must be 21 to enter the casino. Food and drinks will also be available to buy. That starts at 9 p-m.

Joe Valenti with the Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware - says the Riverfront will also have a fireworks show.

"It's a little bit earlier, 9:00 p.m. or around 9:15 instead of the midnight fireworks that a lot of places offer on New Year's Eve going into New Year's Day,” said Valenti. “So it's a little more family-friendly which obviously we strive to be here on the Riverwalk, and then just bringing it back this year and pairing it with the light display so the other lights that are the static lights all around the Riverwalk is a great fit to celebrate the season and the beginning of the new year."

Also the Town of Dewey has its own version of the ball drop at midnight Saturday to ring in 2023 between New Orleans Street and Route 1.

And if you want to wait until New Year’s Day to celebrate, there’s always the Dewey Dunk at the Dagsworthy Street Beach; you can register at the beach at 11:30 a-m January 1st.

Meanwhile if you don’t think your children will make it to midnight to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, don’t worry as there will be options for them to party earlier in the day Saturday.

The Brandywine Zoo will host its Noon Year’s Eve event at the zoo with fun activities and a countdown.

Lauren Barczak is the curator of Conservation and Education at the Brandywine Zoo.

"It'll be one big celebration. The zoo will do a group countdown at noon, and drop a large ball for the new year at noon. So the program will take place outside in the zoo so we recommend everyone dresses for the weather. The zoo gates will open at 10:00 a.m.," said Barczak.

Tickets for the event have to be purchased online. They’re $5, but it’s free for Zoo members and children under 3.

Meanwhile at the Delaware Children’s Museum on the Riverfront there will be four separate countdowns Saturday with confetti drops at 11 a-m, noon, 1 p-m, and 2 p-m.

The event will also feature live music and new year’s-themed lighting and décor and a puppet show.

And the best part - there’s no added charge for the event outside of the regular museum fee.