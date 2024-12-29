There will be options for family fun for New Year's Eve

Adults aren’t the only ones with fun options for New Year’s Eve.

The Brandywine Zoo will host its annual Zoo Year’s Eve event during the day with two ball drops – one at 11 am and the second one at 1 pm. You can enter as early as 10 am for the morning ball drop, and at noon for the afternoon ball drop.

Lauren Barczak is the curator of conservation and education at the Brandywine Zoo. She says they added a second ball drop because of the events’ popularity.

"Always so popular that it's hard to have enough space for everybody which is a wonderful problem to have,” said Barczak. “So we're very excited to get to do more than one of our ball drops this year. That way, we can have more people engaged. It's a blast when kids can come up on the stage and help us with our countdowns, so it's a really great, fun and really special way to get kids engaged for the new year."

Tickets for the outdoor event are available online at the zoo’s website. It’s free for members and children 2 and under, non-members pay $5. There is free admission to the zoo for everyone after 2 pm.

Barczak, describes the event.

"Family friendly celebration for new year's. We do a big countdown, with sparkling cider. You'll have two different time slots so that if you might not be able to make it out in the morning for our first ball drop you're welcome to join us for the second," said Barczak.

That’s not the only event that afternoon. The Delaware Children’s Museum will hold its New Year’s Eve event for kids with confetti countdowns at 11am, noon and 1 pm. Regular admission is required.

The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science will also have its STOMPing into the New Year event from 10am until noon.

This event is for people of all ages and it features live bird presentations from Animal Behavior & Conservation Connections, celebratory activities including a science-related ball drop.

Tickets range in price from $3 to $17, and pre-registration is requested. Walk-ins are welcome is space is available. You can register on their website.