Baby Crowned lemur is new addition at the Brandywine Zoo

The Brandywine Zoo welcomes a new addition with the birth of a Crowned lemur.

"This is the only Crowned lemur birth in zoo facilities in the country this year. So that is a huge win for the species," said Amy Haddock, Brandywine Zoo assistant curator and registrar, on the importance of this birth for the species.

The baby Crowned lemur was born at the zoo in August to Sophie and Kipp, the Crowned lemurs brought to the zoo and paired in October 2020 as part of an Association of Zoos & Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

Sophie and her baby are not yet on exhibit. They will stay inside for a couple of months because the zoo doesn’t want to overstimulate the baby.

It’s also too small to be on exhibit, but by the time it’s big enough, it will probably be too cold. Haddock reports that mother and baby are getting along just fine.

"Infant is already on mom so she will carry up the infant around on her belly and on her back for the first few months. Already starting to kind of venture out on its own little by little already,” said Haddock. “Not sure whether it's male or female, yet. Males and females are both born the same color as mom that way a predator can't pick it out, it doesn't stick out as being something different than mom."

Haddock adds females stay the same color while males turn brown. She notes the father is also treating the baby well.

This birth is big news for the zoo and the species. Brandywine Zoo assistant curator and registrar Amy Haddock explains why

"They're really struggling with habitat loss up there. So again less than 10,000 in the wild. There are only 11 facilities in the country that even exhibit the species with only 30 total numbering in a zoo around the country. So it's a huge win for this species again. Being the only one born this year is a big deal," said Haddock.

For updates on the Crowned lemurs, check the Brandywine Zoo’s Facebook page for updates.