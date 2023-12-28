Whether it's the beach or a state park, there are family options on New Year's Day

Delaware State Parks will be hosting its own event on New Year’s Day.

First Day Hikes on January 1st will see both guided and self-guided hikes at state parks up and down Delaware.

Kent County’s First State Heritage Park will have hikes all day, some guided and some not.

Sussex County hike attendees will find more morning hikes available at Cape Henlopen State Park, and more afternoon options at Delaware Seashore State Park.

While Bellevue and Brandywine Creek State Parks will be hosting hikes in New Castle County, those looking for something a bit different can find a conservation-focused option at the Brandywine Zoo.

The zoo’s Curator of Education, Lauren Barzcak, says they will also be taking part in First Day Hikes.

"We will be doing 45-minute long guided tours of the zoo. One starting at 10:00 a.m. and one starting at 11:00 a.m. talking all about the zoo and ways to make wildlife conservation a New Year's resolution that you can hopefully keep. It'll be free, but pre-registration is required,” said Barzcak. “All of the information for that is found on the Delaware State Parks website."

The website has a list of hikes and events up and down the state, and will let guests know if pre-registration is required or not.

There will be other options on New Year’s Day, too.

Dewey Beach is offering a dunk for New Year’s Day, and we’re not talking basketball.

The 11th annual Dewey Dunk will take place at noon on New Year’s Day at Dagsworthy Street in Dewey Beach.

The event brings people of all ages to Dewey to jump into the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for the Dewey Business Partnership- an organization that seeks to enhance Dewey Beach’s way of life by providing well-rounded family events in town.

Bill Zolper, Dewey Beach Town Manager, says this event will be for everyone.

"It's for all ages, there's hot chocolate, a bonfire, a DJ, there's some Dewey Beach swag that's given out, and it's just a lot of fun. You get a lot of people on the beach, a lot of local people, and a lot of people that come in to visit. They all come down to the beach, and they run in the water, have a good time. It's like a polar bear plunge, but we called it the Dewey Dunk on New Year's Day," said Zolper.

Bloody Mary’s and mimosas will also be available for interested adults.

The party starts at 11:30, with the actual dunk at noon.

Tickets can be purchased online.