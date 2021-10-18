-
A local start-up lab is trying to build capacity for testing and remediating PFAS in the First State. The long-lasting, toxic chemicals known as PFAS have…
The state gets $50 million to put toward efforts to deal with contamination by a group of toxic legacy chemicals. It’s not determined yet how the money…
The state has secured $50 million to handle PFAS contamination in Delaware under a settlement with companies associated with production of the toxic…
It’s been seven years since public water utilities in New Castle shut down and treated drinking water wells after finding toxic PFAS chemicals in them.But…
The First State is a step closer to seeing stronger regulation of so-called “forever chemicals” in its drinking water. House lawmakers passed legislation…
University of Delaware researchers are studying the presence of so-called “forever chemicals” in the Delaware Bay. Mi-Ling Li, an assistant professor of…
Cleaning up water in the First State is on lawmakers’ minds this session.Delaware is close to creating trust fund to help increase spending on water…
State lawmakers advanced a few bills curbing the use of a toxic chemical. Contamination of drinking water by the toxic chemical known as PFAS has been a…
A toxic class of chemicals used in some firefighting foams made its way into drinking water in several places throughout the state. Lawmakers are looking…
Delaware has another instance of PFAS pollution on its hands. The state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) signed a…