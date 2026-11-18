The Delaware Health Resources Board shut down Christiana Care plans to expand south, with two "micro hospitals" planned for Camden and Georgetown.

The state board voted 8-1 against the more than $117 million proposal.

It evaluated seven criteria to help make its decision, including population need and relationship to the existing health systems. It comes after last month, the existing hospital systems in southern Delaware objecting to the plan.

Board member John Hundley said ChristianaCare’s insistence that the campuses include both emergency services and primary care was a sore point.

“There’s a lot of talk of primary care, which is wonderful," he said. "I think I’ve heard everybody say give us all the primary care, we just don’t need the ED."

ChristianaCare argued the state’s rapidly expanding population, particularly in Sussex County, necessitates the build out.

Multiple Delaware Health Resources Board members were skeptical of the need mapped out in ChristianaCare’s applications to build “mini hospitals” in Georgetown and Camden.

Hundley walks through the demand that ChristianaCare projects for Kent Country from 2025 to 2030 for through virtual, office, hospital, and emergency patient visits.

"If you add all of those visits up... the total number of visits is 3.6 million visits for a county that has a population of 195 thousand," Hundley said. "That is an average of 18.4 visits per year per resident. Does that seem odd to you."

ChristianaCare filed intent for the new health campuses in Georgetown and Camden in February and April of this year, respectively.

The health system says it’s extremely disappointed in the board decision and evaluating its options.