The state of Delaware has a program to give money to people who can’t pay their water bills, but no municipalities are participating in the program. The…
Elisia Downing has been a resident of Ellendale for only a few months but she’s already familiar with the challenges of living without clean water from…
About a hundred environmentalists and members of the public gathered outside of Legislative Hall on Tuesday, urging lawmakers to fund clean water…
Two new reports on water and environmental quality in Delaware say there has been some recent improvement in key indicators but that more needs to be done…
Mountaire Farms may soon face multiple lawsuits over wastewater violations, as another law firm says it is preparing to take them to court.Delaware law…
Ongoing concerns about Sussex County water contamination have environmentalists stressing the importance of Southern Delaware homeowners getting their…
State environmental and health officials told Blades-area residents Thursday night they’ve shifted their focus to testing private wells after the town's…
Seaford residents are being told their water is safe.DNREC and Division of Public Health State says no perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) were found in…
State officials are working on installing a system to remove harmful compounds from the Town of Blade’s drinking water.Delaware’s Department of Natural…
Blades residents stopped by the town’s volunteer fire company on Friday to get cases of water – one of the first steps the state is taking to help…