UD's FY 2028 budget pitch includes new dairy facility for Newark Ag program

The University of Delaware seeks additional state funding during its budget hearing with the Office of Management and Budget.

Operation Budget Request

UD President Laura Carlson asked the state’s budget-writing department to increase its contribution to its needs-based First State Promise scholarship program.

The program covers tuition and fees for students whose families earn less than $75,000 annually. It pays full tuition, fees, and housing for students whose families earn below $35,000 a year. And it offers partial aid to students from families that earn less than $100 thousand annually.

She said inflation is stretching the program and UD wants another $2.5 million from the state, on top of the $7.5 million it contributes now. It's a consistent part of funding boost requests that UD makes to the state.

"Since 2022, financial need among our students has grown by $8 million," she said. "The demand is real and growing....Every dollar helps keep Delaware students here in the state educated and in the workforce, and it opens the door a little wider to a degree for the Delawareans who need it most."

Carlson said First State Promise supports approximately 1,700 Delawareans annually.

UD also requests $1.5 million to expand nursing and teacher education programs in Kent and Sussex counties.

The state’s contribution to UD’s operational budget last year was $148.8 million.

Capital Budget

UD also put in a $35 million capital request during its hearing with OMB.

For fiscal year 2028, it wants $20 million to repair and update aging buildings. Its remaining ask, Carlson said, goes to the school's "commitment to agriculture."

UD is a land grant institution, a result of public lands granted to each state so they could establish schools to teach agriculture and engineering.

The university also wants $5 million to help build a modern research greenhouse and laboratory at the Carvel Research and Education Center.

Carlson said it needs $10 million to build a new dairy facility at its existing Newark farm site, on its 350-acre College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR) complex. Parts of its current dairy are more than 70 years old.

Carlson said the facility needs an upgrade to stay effective for the training UD provides in agriculture, veterinary, and livestock courses. A new facility offers improved resources for students and, "hands-on experience with modern dairy technology and the full agricultural cycle, and advanced research that equips Delaware farmers with best practices. A new facility would also serve our animal science students by providing more hands-on opportunities with livestock, preparing them for veterinary school."

The $10 million sought is part of a broader funding strategy in this area. Carlson said UD already has a $15 million gift and it’s applying to the United States Agricultural Research Facilities Act program. She said an investment from the state would boost UD’s federal application.

The university also wants $5 million to help build a modern research greenhouse and laboratory at the Carvel Research and Education Center.

For fiscal year 2027, UD got $15 million from the capital budget.