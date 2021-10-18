-
The University of Delaware’s president has announced a plan of action in response to protests this week over gender-based violence on campus. The…
Students at the University of Delaware are protesting what they paint as a pervasive culture of gendered violence on campus. Dozens and dozens of…
The City of Newark wants residents’ input as it redraws its council districts.Like other municipalities throughout the state, Newark is redrawing its…
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is teaming up with the University of Delaware on several projects aimed at long-term recovery from the COVID-19…
Employment rates for people with disabilities are much lower than for people without disabilities.A program at the University of Delaware aims to change…
A new research project by the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) is shedding new light on pollution problems.The Delaware Center for the Inland…
Two suits against the University of Delaware over its virtual instruction during the pandemic can move forward. The suits by several UD students and…
The University of Delaware says it is now requiring masks on campus.UD told its campus community Friday masks are required in all University indoor…
The University of Delaware football team is picked to finish in second place in the Colonial Athletic Association conference this season, while also…
Government agencies and commercial operations will get access to better data about the currents in the Delaware Bay—thanks to a new radar installed on…