Gov. Meyer uses line item veto on Bond Bill, "can't justify" $35 million Leg Hall upgrades

Gov. Matt Meyer announced Tuesday he is using a line item veto on Delaware’s fiscal year 2027 Bond Bill.

The state capital budget passed the House and State Senate chambers at 3:41 and 4:12 a.m. respectively on July 1st, during the last day of the state’s legislative session.

The measure normally gets the governor’s signature within 48 hours of that.

But Meyer said Tuesday that he “can’t justify” the $35 million planned for a Legislative Hall expansion included in the capital budget. He’s using a line-item veto to cut the allocation from the capital spending plan, but the rest of the bill remains intact.

The bond bill, HB 500, doesn't have his signature yet.

During the Bond Bill hearing in June, Bond Bill cCommittee chair, State Rep. Debra Heffernan (D-Bellefonte) said the money is, in part, to build a secure entrance for Leg Hall and create more space for staff.

While $35 million was set aside for FY 2027, plans to upgrade the state house are projected to cost $116 million.

Meyer’s announcement said the state needs to focus on affordability, “and accountability demands that we put taxpayers first.”

The comments echo concerns voiced by State Rep. Mike Smith (R-Pike Creek) during the Bond Bill Committee hearing. Smith, a committee member, said he took his name off the bill because the state’s expenses are outpacing revenue.

“I don't believe now is the right time to be doing that with our fiscal outlook,” Smith said on the House floor June 30.

He added on Tuesday that he was “pleasantly surprised” by Meyer’s announcement. And with recent property reassessment and school tax issues, “it was not the right time to be spending money on something that's really benefiting ourselves.”

Meyer’s decision prompted pushback from House of Representatives Majority Caucus leadership, which said in a statement that the last major construction on Legislative Hall was in 1994 and the building is “out of space.”

The state legislature created a building committee in 2021 to “study and recommend” upgrades to the statehouse.

The House of Representatives Majority Caucus said the building committee’s plans reflect bipartisan effort with emphasis on safety recommendations made by Capitol Police. And it pointed out the bond bill includes millions of dollars in funding for executive branch capital improvements, spread across school construction, work on DHSS, DSHS, and DNREC facilities, and the Carvel State Office Building.