State Lawmakers ponder extra funds for Delaware universities

Delaware’s public colleges and universities staked their cases for extra funding not included in Gov. John Carney’s recommended budget.

State lawmakers typically make a significant number of decisions regarding funding for universities. Both the University of Delaware and Delaware State often ask for millions in extra funding beyond what's recommended by the governor.

UD is seeking to make major expansions to its First State Promise program, which, if fully funded, could cover the full cost of tuition, fees and room and board for Delaware families making less than $75,000 a year.

State Sen. Stephanie Hansen says focusing on how the state can help middle income families is important.

“People might think, you know, why would a family making $75,000 need that kind of help,” she says. “I think indeed they do need this kind of help. I think we’ve really seen a reduction in the standard of living for the middle class. I’m glad that you’re trying to offer this.”

The governor included $1 and a quarter million towards the scholarship program in his budget, and UD is seeking an additional $3 and a half million to expand access and support for Delaware students.

The university is also asking for around $14 million in funds to mitigate learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and expand some of the programs most in demand throughout the state.

Frustrations over a new coronavirus vaccine mandate Delaware Technical Community College announced late last month took over the budget hearing.

State Sen. David Lawson strongly opposes the mandate, saying it restricts access to students who aren’t vaccinated. Delaware’s public universities have had vaccination mandates in place since last fall.

Del Tech president Mark Brainard defended the mandate.

“You know, I don’t believe this is a barrier for anyone,” Brainard says. “I believe that the students who are sending us emails saying why are you remote, get me back on campus, get me back in my classroom, I need to meet with my faculty members. If we can get this pandemic behind us we’re removing barriers for our students.”

Brainard added he still sees a potential path forward for those who refuse to get vaccinated. He’s currently considering a policy that would allow unvaccinated students to attend classes remotely, so long as they commit to not stepping foot on school grounds.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.