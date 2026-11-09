Two suspects are arrested in connection with the Halloween shooting in Newark

Newark Police arrest two in connection with the Halloween shooting on Main Street.

Two teen suspects - a 17-year-old male from North East, Maryland and an 18-year-old male from Wilmington were arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting on East Main Street late on Halloween night that saw seven people sustain gunshot wounds.

Police say they used footage from the Newark Public Safety Camera System which captured the suspects’ movements before and after the shooting -- and automated license plate recognition to help identify a vehicle associated with them.

Police also say they were able to determine through other means that the suspects discharged firearms during the shooting.

Both are charged with seven counts of first degree attempted murder, eight counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count each of conspiracy, reckless endangering and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

The 17-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 21. He was taken into custody in Maryland Friday where he still is awaiting extradition to Delaware.

The 18-year-old was arrested Monday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service in Wilmington.

Police say despite the arrests the incident is being actively investigated.