Lawmakers review nomination of former Richards, Layton & Finger attorney for Court of Chancery position

Gov. Matt Meyer’s nominee to fill a vacancy on Delaware’s Court of Chancery, Kyle Lachmund, told state senators during an executive committee that he plans to approach the position with humility. Lachmund most recently served as director at top corporate law firm Richards, Layton & Finger.

The State Senate will consider Lachmund’s appointment as one of the court’s six vice chancellors Thursday, following the hearing Tuesday.

Chancery Court has been in the spotlight in recent years, especially after the General Assembly passed SB 21 in 2025, a controversial overhaul of corporate law governance. The legislation was written as an effort to protect Delaware's corporate franchise, following some companies' public departure from the First State for Texas or Nevada. Delaware is home to more than 60 percent of US Fortune 500 companies, and corporate taxes, fines, and fees covers around a third of the state's annual budget.

Delaware's Chancery Court and its reputation has long been one of the reasons Delaware has been a popular place to incorporate.

Senators asked Lachmund Tuesday how he’d handle moves like when the General Assembly stepped in with SB 21.

Lachmund said, "the legislature is supreme in our system, and the role of the judiciary is to respect the will of the legislature and apply the law as it has been written."

If confirmed, he will replace Morgan Zurn, who was confirmed to serve on Delaware’s Supreme Court earlier this year.