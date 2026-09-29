Gov. Meyer optimistic for federal funding to aid in beach clean ups

Gov. Matt Meyer visits First State beach communities amid clean-up efforts following this weekend's nor’easter.

The nor’easter caused heavy erosion on most of the state’s beaches and supporting dunes, along with some reports of property damage from flooding in beach towns

But Meyer is thankful previous efforts to build resiliency along the coast kept things from being worse.

“In the ‘80s and ‘90s a storm like this- there are instances of dumpsters floating through the streets. While its pretty disheartening to stand and look at the dunes, they did their job.” he said.

Many affected communities, including Slaughter, Dewey, Rehoboth and Bethany Beaches were meant to have already had beach replenishment projects, but federal funding gaps continue to delay them.

While surveying damage at Bethany Beach, which he says lost about “three quarters” of its protective dunes, Meyer expressed optimism the federal government and Army Corps of Engineers will come through with restoration support.

“They have come through in some instances, and with our great partnership with the Army Corps, we’re hopeful that they’ll continue to come through.” he said.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Erosion of dunes at Bethany Beach have made the sand beaches inaccessible for a time, what used to be a gradual decline is now a steep drop. Gov. Meyer estimates the town lost "three quarters" of their dunes.

Meyer says the federal government is still one of the state’s biggest partners when it comes to beach replenishment, and he remains optimistic.

Bethany Beach mayor Ron Calef says while the dunes took a huge hit, city owned wetlands helped fend off worse flooding. He adds they have additional plans to address storm issues.

“Those type areas do wonders at absorbing water and run off. As far as other things going, we experience back bay flooding. When we are able to get through permitting, we will [install] a three foot mechanical dam which we will lift before the storm and that will prevent 95% of that flooding.” he said.

Calef says that dam will be installed in Bethany’s one and a half mile long Loop Canal.

DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson says they’ve already begun small-scale clean-ups but need help from the Army Corps of Engineers long term.