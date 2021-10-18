-
Gov. John Carney announced his nominations for vacanies on Delaware’s judiciary, including seats on the Delaware Court of Chancery.The list of eight still…
-
The head of Delaware’s Court of Chancery is preparing to retire. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard announced he plans to depart at the end of April. Bouchard…
-
This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out…
-
Delaware dissolved two LLC’s owned by the former attorney for President Donald Trump.The Delaware Department of Justice secured a Court of Chancery ruling…
-
A Chancery Court judge has shut down the state Republican party’s attempt to stop mail-in voting before the November election. The Republican State…
-
The Delaware GOP’s lawsuit seeking to stop vote-by-mail in the upcoming general election got a hearing in Chancery Court Thursday. The hearing lasted…
-
The chief justice of Delaware’s Supreme Court has extended the state’s Judicial Emergency for another 30 days in response to what he sees as a continued…
-
Delaware’s court system is coming to a near standstill as part of the state's COVID-19 response.Delaware’s Chief Justice ordered nearly all court…
-
Gov. John Carney has made his picks for two open judicial seats on Delaware’s Court of ChanceryMorgan Zurn and Kathaleen McCormick are Carney’s…
-
The $85 billion no-bid deal to merge Time Warner with AT&T is bound to prompt litigation from shareholders who say the corporate executives failed to shop…