Gov. Matt Meyer makes his first appointment to the Delaware Supreme Court

Gov. Matt Meyer nominates a replacement for retiring Delaware Supreme Court Justice Karen Valihura.

Meyer taps Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn to serve as a Justice on the Delaware Supreme Court to fill the opening created when Valihura decided to not seek reappointment.

Valihura announced in January she is leaving the bench at the end of July.

Valihura’s 12-year term on the court was her only term. She was appointed for former governor Jack Markell in 2014.

Gov. Matt Meyer's office Morgan Zurn is Gov. Matt Meyer's first Supreme Court nomination.

Her term also included briefly filling in as Chief Justice in 2019 becoming the first woman to hold that role.

As for Zurn, she has served as Vice Chancellor since 2018, and prior to that she served as a Magistrate in Chancery from 2016 to 2018.

During her time at the Court of Chancery she has presided over corporate, commercial, fiduciary, trust, estate, guardianship and equitable matters.

Zurn previously worked as a Deputy Attorney General in Delaware’s Department of Justice, where she litigated criminal appeals cases before the Delaware Supreme Court.

She also handled consumer protection and white-collar enforcement issues while at the DOJ.

Zurn’s nomination will go before the Delaware State Senate, and if she’s confirmed she will serve a 12-year term.

Zurn was picked by Meyer from a list provided by Delaware’s Judicial Nominating Commission.