Delaware's corporate law changes: one year later
Delaware’s Supreme Court recently upheld a law passed by the state's General Assembly last year, designed to keep companies from leaving the state to incorporate elsewhere. A trend dubbed “DExit.”
State Senator Bryan Townsend sponsored that legislation - Senate Bill 21 - which was challenged by a company stockholder arguing it violated the state’s constitution.
This week, Townsend reflects on SB 21 and where the state stands almost a year later with Delaware Public Media politics reporter Bente Bouthier.
Delaware Public Media's Bente Bouthier interviews State Sen. Bryan Townsend