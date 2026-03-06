© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Business
The Green

Delaware's corporate law changes: one year later

By Bente Bouthier
Published March 6, 2026 at 8:34 AM EST
Delaware Legislative Hall
Delaware Public Media
Delaware Legislative Hall

Delaware’s Supreme Court recently upheld a law passed by the state's General Assembly last year, designed to keep companies from leaving the state to incorporate elsewhere. A trend dubbed “DExit.”

State Senator Bryan Townsend sponsored that legislation - Senate Bill 21 - which was challenged by a company stockholder arguing it violated the state’s constitution.

This week, Townsend reflects on SB 21 and where the state stands almost a year later with Delaware Public Media politics reporter Bente Bouthier.

Delaware Public Media's Bente Bouthier interviews State Sen. Bryan Townsend

The Green
Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
