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DCF sets a record - topping the $1 million mark in scholarships awarded for the upcoming school year

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published July 7, 2026 at 6:36 PM EDT

The Delaware Community Foundation hits a milestone as part of its annual distribution of scholarship awards.

The DCF issued more than $1 million in scholarships for the first time ever as 233 students received support for the upcoming 2026-27 school year.

The charitable organization announced the record-breaking achievement last month awarding $1,001,500 in scholarships including $657,000 in new scholarships to 168 students.

The organization manages 88 scholarships established by a diverse group of individuals, families, corporations, organizations and schools.

Stuart Comstock-Gay is the Delaware Community Foundation’s president and CEO.

"It's one of our programs that just keeps growing every year because we get more and more individuals who say, that's a way I can help the future, so they set up new funds. These scholarships, people recognize that every kid leaving high school needs something. They need, maybe it's a trade degree. Maybe they need a BA degree and an Associates degree, a nursing program. Whatever it is, kids need a little bit more training of some sort," said Comstock-Gay.

For the students, there are no limits to the number of DCF scholarships or financial support they can receive.

Comstock-Gay says they can be for different uses.

"So the scholarships are for different purposes and some of them are for a particular high school. Some of them are for a particular college. Some of them are for a particular degree, but the students can use them for tuition, books for room and board, all kinds of things,” said Comstock-Gay. “And so it does give a lot of flexibility to the kids."

Some of the scholarships are one-time awards, while others are renewable, and there are different types of eligibility depending on field of study, school or demographic criteria.

Comstock-Gay notes the scholarships show young people that adults care about them, and they know it’s not easy as paying for college or post-degree training is more and more expensive now.
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Education Delaware Community FoundationScholarship
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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