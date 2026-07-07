DCF sets a record - topping the $1 million mark in scholarships awarded for the upcoming school year

The Delaware Community Foundation hits a milestone as part of its annual distribution of scholarship awards.

The DCF issued more than $1 million in scholarships for the first time ever as 233 students received support for the upcoming 2026-27 school year.

The charitable organization announced the record-breaking achievement last month awarding $1,001,500 in scholarships including $657,000 in new scholarships to 168 students.

The organization manages 88 scholarships established by a diverse group of individuals, families, corporations, organizations and schools.

Stuart Comstock-Gay is the Delaware Community Foundation’s president and CEO.

"It's one of our programs that just keeps growing every year because we get more and more individuals who say, that's a way I can help the future, so they set up new funds. These scholarships, people recognize that every kid leaving high school needs something. They need, maybe it's a trade degree. Maybe they need a BA degree and an Associates degree, a nursing program. Whatever it is, kids need a little bit more training of some sort," said Comstock-Gay.

For the students, there are no limits to the number of DCF scholarships or financial support they can receive.

Comstock-Gay says they can be for different uses.

"So the scholarships are for different purposes and some of them are for a particular high school. Some of them are for a particular college. Some of them are for a particular degree, but the students can use them for tuition, books for room and board, all kinds of things,” said Comstock-Gay. “And so it does give a lot of flexibility to the kids."

Some of the scholarships are one-time awards, while others are renewable, and there are different types of eligibility depending on field of study, school or demographic criteria.

Comstock-Gay notes the scholarships show young people that adults care about them, and they know it’s not easy as paying for college or post-degree training is more and more expensive now.