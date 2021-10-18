-
As Congress moves on passing a massive infrastructure bill, lawmakers tout its potential benefits for the First State. Both state and federal lawmakers…
-
Lawmakers passed the largest bond bill in state history today Tuesday, with both chambers overwhemingly approving the $1.3 billion plan. State Senators…
-
Lawmakers approved the largest Bond Bill in state history after days of debates and disagreements. The budget bills are among the few Republicans have…
-
Tensions flared during Wednesday’s Bond Bill committee as lawmakers debated using surplus funds to boost some capital projects. State lawmakers looked at…
-
Major changes were made to DelDOT’s capital budget requests Tuesday. Drivers heading on I-95 through Wilmington may need to slow down in the work zone.…
-
Education took center stage on the Bond Bill committee's final day of public hearings as lawmakers heard from public schools and universities. The…
-
Lawmakers on the Bond Bill Committee heard from the Department of Correction about its growing maintenance backlog. The DOC is seeking over $12 million in…
-
The Bond Bill committee heard from the Department of Health and Social Services about its role in Gov. John Carney’s efforts to improve access to clean…
-
The Grant-in-Aid and Bond Bills are on their way to the Delaware House. The State Senate passed both bills unanimously Thursday.But, Bond Bill Committee…
-
Retiring State Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo Strine is making one last plea for new courthouses.Strine leaves office this week after serving as…