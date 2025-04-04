Delaware lawmakers halt Legislative Hall expansion over budget concerns, parking garage to proceed

Delaware legislative leadership decides to halt the Legislative Hall expansion project over budget concerns and federal funding cuts.

The roughly $130 million Legislative Hall renovation project has received some backlash from the public and lawmakers alike over the past year due its hefty price tag, and now legislators have announced part of the project will be halted indefinitely.

Initial plans were to expand the state’s capitol building to include four new large spaces for public hearings, additional private space for staff and a 73% increase in spaces for operations and infrastructure.

That part of the project is estimated to cost $96 million, and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) requested $50 million be allocated to it next fiscal year, with an additional $60 million expected to be requested in the out years.

While next year's funding request will no longer be fulfilled in part due to general budget constraints and the announcement of $38 million in federal health care cuts, the proposed three-level parking garage will proceed as planned.

“The parking garage project is expected to go out to bid in late April pending final agency approval from the City of Dover, the Fire Marshal's Office and DNREC. This is a lump sum bid which is currently funded with a total estimated cost of $33 million," OMB Director Brian Maxwell told the Joint Bond Committee.

The fully-funded structure is anticipated to be three floors, each approximately 42,000 square feet with a total of 345 parking spaces.

97 of those spaces will be restricted for lawmakers and those who work at Legislative Hall, who will also have access to the $2 million underground tunnel connecting the garage to the state capitol.

The parking garage will be located on the current Del-One Credit Union lot with construction anticipated to begin in July 2025 with completion by December 2026.

Construction on the expansion part of the project was anticipated to begin in the summer or fall of 2026 and be finished in time for the 2029 legislative session.

"While we have been looking forward to expanding and modernizing our Capitol Complex to allow for increased public participation, critical public safety enhancements, and additional office space to relieve overcrowding of year-round, full-time staff, we have decided to call on the Building Committee to halt the building expansion project for the time being," a joint statement from Democratic legislative leadership reads.

To date, OMB says a total of $6.58 million has been spent across both the expansion and parking garage projects for design and environmental planning. Remaining funds that have been allocated to the project will now solely be used for the completion of the parking garage.