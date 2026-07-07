Middletown passes a $76.5 million budget

Middletown passes a $76.5 million dollar budget with little fanfare and a unanimous vote.

Mayor Kenneth Branner presented the budget to Town Council members on Monday, noting that the operating budget is about five percent higher than last year’s, but adding that new commercial interests are locating in the town, bringing higher property tax revenues with them. Among the new projects planned or already under construction are a 190 acre pharmaceutical manufacturing site and two Amazon facilities.

“Income for the 26-27 budget from property and transfer taxes are expected to increase versus last year's budget as we experience a continued increase in both residential and commercial growth,” he said.

Because of that growth, he says, Middletown property owners won’t see a property tax hike.

“In this budget, we will not change that five cents per $100,” he said. “We felt very strong about that.”

Electric rates will also stay flat, but consumers will see increases in other fees, like trash, water, and sewer, reflecting rising costs to provide those services. Branner says those increases will be minimal for most people.

“The average resident will see a minor increase for everything to approximately $14 per month,” he said. “This is to help recover the impact costs to the town as a result of increases in operating costs and supplies that are passed on to us.”

Still, Branner stresses that Middletown’s rates are more than competitive compared to other places in the state.

“Even with these rate increases in place, Middletown still offers the lowest utility tax rates in the municipalities within the state of Delaware,” he said. “Our average utility and tax bill is about $300 less per month compared to other municipalities that offer the same services we do and about $200 less per month than those who live in unincorporated areas in New Castle County.”

The budget includes some $6.5 million dollars for capital improvements, including new IT equipment, upgrades to utility and stormwater infrastructure, and seven new police vehicles to replace aging ones.

Councilmembers passed the budget unanimously.