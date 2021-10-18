state legislature

-
State Rep. David Bentz announced he won’t seek re-election next year. He says he is stepping down after the end of the upcoming legislative session to…
The movement to empower consumers to repair their own electronics is picking up steam in the First State. Right to repair is a movement popular on many…
The Department of Resources and Environmental Control looking to state lawmakers to fund a host of projects in the coming year. DNREC is seeking a more…
The Joint Finance Committee begins its process of parsing out a state budget from Gov. Carney’s recommendations. The committee took a broad overview of…
A constitutional amendment protecting equal rights for all Delawareans is now in place after unanimously clearing its final hurdle in the House. The…
Gov. John Carney’s State of the State hit a few points lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can agree on. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers agreed…
The preliminary report from one Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force subcommittee stalled before approval. The various task force subcommittees are…
Republican state lawmakers want to reign in the governor’s ability to enact emergency orders. After witnessing the power a governor can yield during a…
The Working Families Party started a new chapter here in Delaware. The group plans to capitalize on recent progressive election wins. The newly formed…
One lawmaker’s push to change Delaware’s tax brackets may be gaining some traction.Delaware’s current taxable income brackets only go as high as $60,000,…