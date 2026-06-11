Gov. Matt Meyer announces plan for Kent County Hope Center

Expanding the Hope Center to Kent County is a step closer to reality.

Gov. Matt Meyer and the Delaware State Housing Authority announce there’s an agreement with Delaware State University to purchase DSU’s Living and Learning Commons in Dover.

That site would be used to expand the New Castle County Hope Center model to Kent County - offering shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness.

DSHA would purchase, own and operate the facility.

The building - a former Sheraton hotel - is on Route 13 and very close to restaurants, shops and a hotel which caused city officials to raise concerns about the location.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen says those concerns have been alleviated for now.

"They have assured us that they will work with the businesses that are in the area for any ancillary problems that come up,” said Christiansen. “They will be providing their own security and some structure that are not in a lot of these other shelters. So, I'm still waiting to see how this turns out, but I think that the people, particularly Director Heckles, are committed along with the governor to make sure that it doesn't have any detrimental impact to the city of Dover."

DSHA will not use state funding for the acquisition with Meyer noting that resources – mostly from the federal government – will cover the $11.2 million dollar price tag.

Meyer was New Castle County Executive when the first Hope Center opened.

"Housing is a human right for those who are most vulnerable in our communities. We're not just giving them housing. We're offering comprehensive services with dignity. I have a lot of experience with the New Castle County Hope Center. It's a model that works. We're learning from it. We're going to do it better in Kent County," said Meyer.

DSU President Tony Allen says the sale of the nearly 6 acre property will not affect operations at the university.

Gov. Meyer says the goal is to open the facility within a year.