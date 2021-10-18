-
There’s a change at the top of the Delaware State Housing Authority.After 12 years as DSHA’s director, Ben Addi departs to become Delaware State…
The Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) helped more than 4,000 households affected by COVID last year, spending a total of about $14.5 million,…
Rental assistance in Delaware threatened to run up against a spending deadline this month. But the state expects to be able to use it all, and have much…
Delawareans struggling to pay rent or mortgage payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic will get some help soon. Gov. John Carney announced this week the…
Experts and advocates predicted a wave of evictions once moratoriums lifted. That has not panned out locally, at least not yet. It's been a month since…
A new pilot program in Delaware seeks to reduce recidivism.State and local housing authorities recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the…
New Castle County is getting into the real estate game.A home from the county’s Vacant Spaces to Livable Places initiative was put on the market…
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced close to $7 million total in annual capital funding for local housing authorities last…
Delaware is helping recent college grads to purchase their first homes in the state.Gov. John Carney (D) recently announced the launch of the state’s…
Organizations across the First State are splitting over a million dollars to continue their work to reduce homelessness. The funding comes through a new…