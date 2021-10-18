-
Cities in Delaware continue to weigh the use of mask and vaccine mandates. And the state's capital is among them. Dover is joining a few other cities in…
-
After just a few months on the job, Dover’s new city manager is resigning. The Dover City Council spent months on a nationwide search for its new city…
-
Dover’s incoming police chief says he’s looking forward to tackling public safety in the First State’s capital city.Mayor Robin Christiansen officially…
-
The City of Dover’s 300th birthday celebration officially kicks-off next month. While Dover was founded in 1683, it wasn’t officially laid out as a city…
-
Fears over violence in Dover's Kirkwood Street neighborhood came to a head Thursday night at an emergency meeting with local officials. Behind the podium…