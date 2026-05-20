Kent County Hope Center expected to finalize location soon

Work to create a Kent County Hope Center location in Dover is expected to finalize soon.

The proposed location is Delaware State University’s Living and Learning Commons on Route 13 in Dover - a converted Sheraton Hotel.

The Delaware State Housing Authority would not confirm a specific location, telling DPM in a statement

"DSHA is in preliminary negotiations for a site that would allow us to expand the Hope Center model in Delaware. As outlined by Governor Meyer’s priorities and as stated in the phase 1 report of the Delaware Interagency Collaborative to End Homelessness, we believe that expanding that model is one of the ways to work toward reducing homelessness in the First State."

But Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen says it's a “done deal.”

That site is near many businesses and restaurants, as well as a larger active hotel, reasons Christiansen originally expressed reservations.

But he says now he’s partially changed his mind.

“I have been assured that every step will be taken, once this facility comes online, to protect the businesses that are around this potential Hope Center to address the concerns they have about security and other concerns that have been expressed to me." he told DPM.

Christiansen adds that since the location will be run by the State, he’s confident that things will be “run correctly.”

Christiansen notes some city council members have shared similar reservations about the proposed location, making it “extremely important” he, DSHA, and City Council, work together on this.

“The city will be vigilant in protecting our interests and the interests of our neighboring businesses but also making sure -through code and code enforcement- that this is going to be a safe facility that the state’s going to operate.” he said.