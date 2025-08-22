Former governor and congressman Mike Castle is remembered as a fair politician, friend and authentic

Delaware says its final goodbye to former governor and Congressman Mike Castle.

Castle was remembered at Friday’s service at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Greenville as a friend who believed in listening and building coalitions.

Former U.S. Senator Tom Carper gave one of the eulogies, saying unlike in politics today dignity and decency mattered to Castle.

Carper added you could take Castle by his word, and that he was funny, competitive and leaves behind an example of a life well lived in public service and private kindness.

Carper - who also served as congressman and governor like Castle - says his friend was what a politician should be.

"From his early days in the State House through his years as lieutenant governor as well governor and then in Congress, Mike Castle embodied what public service is supposed to look like. Thoughtful, principled, always grounded in doing what was right, not just what was easy, not what was just popular, but what was right," said Carper.

Carper noted that him being a Democrat and Castle a Republican never got in the way of their friendship or work as they were united by a shared love for Delaware.

Castle was also remembered by his nephew Ted Molin who called Castle the cool uncle, and that the family was proud of Castle’s service and his accomplishments for the state.

Molin called Castle authentic.

"There was never any difference that I could ever see between the political views he expressed in public, and what he would say in the living room or around a dining room table. Mike loved people,” said Molin. “He had a great memory, and he could tell you the life story of hundreds and hundreds of people, their careers, family life, children, funny stories, funny things that had happened to them."

He notes that Castle really cared about the state and the people in Delaware.

The service was attended by former President Joe Biden, U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester, Congresswoman Sarah McBride, Gov. Matt Meyer and Wilmington Mayor and former Governor and Congressman John Carney.