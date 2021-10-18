-
The Democratic National Committee is welcoming five new Delawareans - who were nominated and approved during a virtual meeting on Saturday - to serve as…
Two Delaware State Senators join over a hundred other state legislators and some Democratic members of Congress in Washington, DC to push the U.S. Senate…
A state representative announced he won’t run again after a leaked email containing anti-Asian slurs and jokes about sex workers. But some members of his…
Democratic state lawmakers are starting their push for paid family and medical leave for all Delawareans. State Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Claymont) introduced…
State lawmakers debated legislation restricting access to firearms and high capacity magazines Thursday. The two gun safety bills were front and center in…
The country’s first transgender state senator is sworn in Tuesday, and she brings a progressive focus to Legislative Hall.The first day of the new session…
Sarah McBride won Delaware’s 1st District state Senate seat. Her victory breaks a barrier for transgender people nationwide. Democrat Sarah McBride became…
Sarah McBride easily made it through Tuesday’s Democratic primary. Another win in November would make her the first transgender elected to the state…
The Human Rights Campaign is endorsing a transgender activist running for the state Senate.HRC, which advocates for equality on behalf of people who are…
Transgender activist Sarah McBride is seeking a seat in the Delaware state Senate next year.McBride hopes to succeed State Sen. Harris McDowell (D-North…